The latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The Americas will bear the brunt of an estimated 305 million job losses that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause worldwide between April and June, the International Labour Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 5.65 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 351 017 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1551 GMT on Wednesday.

EUROPE

* France, Italy and Belgium acted to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, amid questions about the safety of the generic anti-malaria drug.

* Germany's federal government is monitoring the coronavirus closely but practical responsibility lies increasingly with the 16 states, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, warning care must be taken to avoid the virus spreading fast again.

* President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's outbreak, had succeeded in preventing what he called the worst-case scenario as the city looked to easing lockdown within days.

* Russian president has received an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take part in a summit on the coronavirus vaccine, but no decision has been made yet on participation, the Kremlin said.

* The British government is working with businesses to help them prepare for the departure from the European Union even as it helps them cope with the pandemic, the cabinet office minister said.

* Poles will be allowed to go outside without protective masks from May 30 and cinemas, theatres and gyms will reopen on June 6, the government said, part of a steady lifting of restrictions.

* Switzerland unveiled plans to reopen borders to all its neighbours except Italy and to allow larger public gatherings, further easing restrictions on public life as the outbreak shows signs of ebbing.

AMERICAS

* Most Brazilians support stricter social distancing measures to combat the pandemic, according to a survey by pollster Datafolha.

* Twenty US states reported an increase in new cases of Covid-19 for the week ended May 24, up from 13 states in the prior week, as the death toll from the coronavirus approaches 100,000, according to a Reuters analysis.

* Mexico registered 501 new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, its biggest single-day increase in fatalities yet, as the jump in fresh cases also set a record.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan will compile a new $1.1 trillion stimulus package that includes significant direct spending, to stop the coronavirus pandemic pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession, a budget draft seen by Reuters showed.

* Two children who are the first suspected cases in South Korea of a rare, life-threatening syndrome linked with the new coronavirus, are recovering following treatment, health authorities said.

* A taxi driver was jailed in Singapore over a Facebook post in which he falsely claimed food outlets would close and urged people to stock up due to impending restrictions, local media reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa's mining industry has so far recorded 320 coronavirus cases, the Minerals Council said as underground mines prepare to ramp up output when Africa's most industrialised economy eases lockdown next week.

* Iran's new parliament convened on Wednesday after the Feb. 21 elections under strict health protocols and social distancing rules in one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern countries.

* Saudi Arabia will begin easing restrictions on movement and travel this week, with an aim to lift the curfew completely — with the exception of the holy city of Mecca — from June 21.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The euro retreated from near two-month highs and equity markets wavered even as the European Union unveiled a 750 billion euro ($823 billion) recovery fund that helped offset concerns about unrest in Hong Kong over Beijing's proposed security laws.

* A European Commission plan to issue large amounts of common EU bonds under a coronavirus recovery fund potentially marks the first step towards the euro zone finally getting a region-wide safe-haven asset, investors said.

* The profits of Europe's biggest listed firms are expected to halve in the second quarter, as lockdowns across the continent triggered a massive recession, I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv showed.

* Brazil lost over 1 million jobs in March and April, wiping out job growth in the first two months of the year in a clear indication of the economic and social damage likely to be unleashed.

* India may need to inject up to $20 billion into its state-owned lenders as their pile of soured assets is expected to double, three government and banking sources told Reuters.

* Slovenia could lose up to 830 million euros of income from foreign tourists, the Bank of Slovenia said.

* South Africa's central bank said the coronavirus had resulted in far reaching risks to financial stability and banks' profitability would suffer, but lenders were in a good position to weather the storm.

Reuters