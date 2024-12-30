The Life and Times of Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, a broker of peace in the Middle East in his time, and a tireless advocate for global health and human rights, has died at home in Georgia aged 100 .

Carter, a Democrat, became president in January 1977 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. His one-term presidency was marked by the highs of the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, bringing some stability to the Middle East.

But it was also dogged by an economic recession and the Iran hostage crisis that consumed his final 444 days in office. Carter ran for re-election in 1980 but was soundly beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1980.