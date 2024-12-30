Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, April 6, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

The Life and Times of Jimmy Carter

Former United States president Jimmy Carter speaks during a panel discussion on New Challenges For Peace, at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Chicago. Carter participated on the panel with Mikhail Gorbachev, F.W. De Klerk and Lech Walesa.

Former United States president Jimmy Carter speaks during a panel discussion on New Challenges For Peace, at the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Chicago. Carter participated on the panel with Mikhail Gorbachev, F.W. De Klerk and Lech Walesa.

Published Dec 30, 2024

Share

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, a broker of peace in the Middle East in his time, and a tireless advocate for global health and human rights, has died at home in Georgia aged 100.

Image: Graphic News

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, a broker of peace in the Middle East in his time, and a tireless advocate for global health and human rights, has died at home in Georgia aged 100.

Carter, a Democrat, became president in January 1977 after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election. His one-term presidency was marked by the highs of the 1978 Camp David accords between Israel and Egypt, bringing some stability to the Middle East.

But it was also dogged by an economic recession and the Iran hostage crisis that consumed his final 444 days in office. Carter ran for re-election in 1980 but was soundly beaten by Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Carter spent the decades afterward focused on international relations and human rights, efforts that won him the Nobel peace prize in 2002.

US President Joe Biden directed that January 9, 2025, will be a national day of mourning throughout the United States for Carter, the White House said in a statement.

Graphic News

Related Topics:

united statesdeath and dyingdeaths and tributesobituary