The shenanigans continue: Balenciaga selling ‘tape’ bracelet for over R82,000

Luxury fashion titan Balenciaga is no stranger to weird and almost absurdist (being ridiculous or wildly unreasonable) fashion pieces. The fashion house continuously pushes the envelope with its unique designs but this time, according to netizens (internet users), they may have gone a bit too far.

Balenciaga is being criticised for selling a clear plastic “bracelet” tape that exceeds R82,000. Named the ‘Gaffer Bangle’ it is a huge transparent tape roll with a label inside that says ‘Balenciaga Adhesive — Made in France’. Reportedly, it is the exact same as a normal tape but has the exorbitant price tag. “What’s sad is that #Balenciaga actually designed a bracelet that looks like a roll of tape and they’re charging $4.000 for it. What’s even more sad is that stupid people are actually going to buy it smh (shaking my head),” commented an X (formerly Twitter) user.

Another added that, “This is the hottest accessory for spring, the Balenciaga tape bracelet. Will you be wearing it and showing all of your friends how fashionable (and rich) you are?” “Yeah, Balenciaga is definitely laughing their minds off managing to convince people to by a tape bracelet. Bro wtf.” said another user. Yeah, Balenciaga is definitely laughing their minds off managing to convince people to by a tape bracelet. Bro wtf?😂 pic.twitter.com/faTfPO8fB3 — OccupyJulorbiHouse ‼️🇬🇭 (@ElikemV) March 6, 2024 Other users claimed that the company loves to enable wealthy people to cosplay as poor. According to Title Mag, “Balenciaga grabbed a megaphone and shouted: Poverty but make it (somewhat) desirable!”

“Balenciaga may be the most current brand marketing its luxury goods with the “aesthetics” of poverty and suffering – but it’s not the only one. Fashion is a reflection of society’s zeitgeist. Indeed, the current state of fashion seems to echo the current turmoil faced by the world. The fashion industry is fast-paced and has been a repeat offender of cultural appropriation. Often times, the subject of appropriation is poverty“ added the magazine. But, would you part with your R82,000 in the name of this unique style?