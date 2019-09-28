Kabul - The Taliban cut off Safiullah Safi's right forefinger for voting in 2014. That did not stop the businessman from doing it again.
Safi's act of defiance in Afghanistan's 2019 presidential elections on Saturday sparked admiration after a photo of the 38-year old was posted on Twitter showing his missing right forefinger and the left one stained with indelible ink, indicating he had voted.
Braving the threat of militant attacks and delays at polling booths, Afghans cast their ballots in a major test of the Western-backed government's ability to protect democracy.
The Taliban regime was overthrown by US-led forces in 2001. But the Islamic insurgency is now at its most powerful since its defeat, violently disrupting the nascent democracy's elections and carrying out gruesome, often deadly retribution on those who take part.