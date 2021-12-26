‘The world has lost a giant’ – tributes stream in for Desmond Tutu

CAPE TOWN – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town, aged 90, on Sunday. In recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his treatment for prostate cancer.

According to the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the world-renowned South African Anglican archbishop, theologian and anti-apartheid, and human rights activist was a living embodiment of faith in action. He spoke out boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society. Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved human rights activist, who famously broke down in tears during South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, which distressing personal experiences of death and torture under the previous apartheid regime were recounted in the mid-nineties. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa”.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021 Ugandan politician and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as “Bobi Wine”, said the news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was very sad.

“A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry.” The Elders, an international non-governmental organisation of public figures working together for peace, justice and human rights said they are deeply saddened at the passing of the founding chair and dear friend, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Leah and their family.”

South Africa’s former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she was exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu. She added, “He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness. Heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah, the family, friends and staff. May his unconquerable soul rest in peace.” Archbishop #DesmondTutu and #CorettaScottKing on #MLKDay in Atlanta, 1986.



Our hearts go out to his family.



Archbishop Tutu was a global human rights activist and a compassionate, bold, consistent voice on behalf of the ostracized and oppressed.



May we carry his love forward. pic.twitter.com/dYZnShEkU2 — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) December 26, 2021

“I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend,” Sir Richard Branson tweeted on Sunday. Rest in peace Archbishop Desmond Tutu. pic.twitter.com/HRaYc9yrlC — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) December 26, 2021 British television broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90. A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies’.”