Tributes poured in from all over the world for beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu who passed away on Sunday, aged 90. In this photo of May 17, 2021 Tutu received his Covid-19 vaccine at Brooklyn Chest Hospital. File Photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)
‘The world has lost a giant’ – tributes stream in for Desmond Tutu

By Chad Williams Time of article published 10m ago

CAPE TOWN – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town, aged 90, on Sunday.

In recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his treatment for prostate cancer.

According to the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the world-renowned South African Anglican archbishop, theologian and anti-apartheid, and human rights activist was a living embodiment of faith in action. He spoke out boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society.

Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved human rights activist, who famously broke down in tears during South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, which distressing personal experiences of death and torture under the previous apartheid regime were recounted in the mid-nineties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa”.

Ugandan politician and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as “Bobi Wine”, said the news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was very sad.

“A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry.”

The Elders, an international non-governmental organisation of public figures working together for peace, justice and human rights said they are deeply saddened at the passing of the founding chair and dear friend, Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Leah and their family.”

South Africa’s former public protector Thuli Madonsela said she was exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu.

She added, “He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness. Heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah, the family, friends and staff. May his unconquerable soul rest in peace.”

“I’m so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend,” Sir Richard Branson tweeted on Sunday.

British television broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90. A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies’.”

African News Agency (ANA)

