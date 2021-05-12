These figures show horrific impact of Covid-19 worldwide

Paris, France - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 319 512 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

At least 159 593 520 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 13 475 new deaths and 748 719 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4 205 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2 311 and the US with 658.

The US is the worst-affected country with a cumulative total of 582 848 deaths from 32 779 153 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 425 540 deaths from 15 282 705 cases, India with 254 197 deaths from 23 340 938 cases, Mexico with 219 323 deaths from 2 368 393 cases, and the UK with 127 629 deaths from 4 439 691 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary, with 298 fatalities per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 278, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 272, the Republic of North Macedonia 246, and Montenegro 246.

Europe overall has 1 098 811 deaths from 51 795 679 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 961 839 deaths from 30 153 927 infections, and the US and Canada 607 554 deaths from 34 076 230 cases.

Asia has reported 389 327 deaths from 30 731 056 cases, the Middle East 135 867 deaths from 8 139 990 cases, Africa 125 045 deaths from 4 651 749 cases, and Oceania 1 069 deaths from 44 892 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased, while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections, as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.