Thursday, December 8, 2022

Think tanks report on China's human rights

The report was jointly released by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research under Xinhua News Agency.

Published 39m ago

China has formed a contemporary Chinese outlook on human rights with "people" as the center, "development" as the driving force and "a life of contentment" as the goal, and has enriched the global human rights cause, a new think tank report said on Monday.

The report, titled "For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development," was jointly released by the China Foundation for Human Rights Development and the New China Research under Xinhua News Agency.

It said China's outlook on human rights has been continuously enriched and improved in practice, with its own cognitive perspective and ideological connotation based on the actual conditions of the country.

Produced by Xinhua Global Service

