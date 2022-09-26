This pet pig has over a million Tik Tok followers

Durban - An eight-month-old mini pig named Merlin (like the great wizard) has become a Tik Tok sensation for his charming behaviour and intelligence. Merlin’s owner, Mina Alali - a 25-year-old social media manager from California, USA, said she never expected the pig to be so smart, as she only wanted to get him house trained.

Now Merlin, the 11kg Vietnamese pot-belly breed, is able to identify colours and can sit and shake your hand as well. Alali bought him in March this year for 350 Pounds Sterling. After sharing videos about Merlin’s journey on her Tik Tok account - @mina.alali, they both quickly amassed a million followers.

She then took Merlin’s training a step further when she purchased buttons that could be programmed with pre-recorded messages. Each button, equipped with a different message, enables Merlin to communicate with Mina. “Merlin is the most intelligent, adorable, dramatic and stubborn little pig. I just wanted him to have good manners and be house-trained, but it's been so surprising just how clever he is,” Alali said.

