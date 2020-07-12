Those flying into Sydney to be billed thousands for mandatory quarantine

Sydney, Australia - Arrivals flying into the Australian city of Sydney will be billed thousands of dollars for their compulsory 14-day hotel quarantine, the state government said on Sunday.

Starting at midnight on July 18, individuals will be charged 3000 Australian dollars (R34 800) for their stay, with an extra 1000-dollar charge for partners, and families of four will be billed 5000 dollars, New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

The cost of putting travellers in hotels has so far been met by the state government, but the bill has reached more than 50 million Australian dollars as more than 33 000 travellers have passed through the hotel quarantine system since the coronavirus hit.

"Australian residents have been given plenty of time to return home, and we feel it is only fair that they cover some of the costs of their hotel accommodation," Berejiklian said.

Sydney is shouldering most of the burden of receiving international flight arrivals into Australia. The country's second largest city, Melbourne, has closed its international airport until later this week due to a city-wide lockdown to combat a new outbreak of Covid-19.