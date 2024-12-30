Three foreigners killed in Thailand tourist hotel blaze

Three foreigners died and seven other people were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in a popular tourist area of Thailand's capital, city authorities said Monday. One woman died in a room and two men died in hospital after the blaze Sunday night at the Ember Hotel near Khao San Road, an area popular with backpackers and budget travellers.

Five other foreigners and two Thai nationals were injured, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on Monday. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said firefighters reached the scene of the six-storey hotel within five minutes of being alerted and rescued some 75 people with three cranes. It is unclear what caused the fire, but he ordered the hotel's closure and investigations into the alarm system.

In July a fire broke out in Khao San Road's busy Chinatown district, leading municipal authorities to deploy 40 fire engines to fight the blaze. A month earlier a fire ripped through pet shops near Bangkok's famed Chatuchak market, killing many caged animals and destroying stalls. Concerns have long been raised about Thailand's lax approach to health and safety regulations, particularly in its countless bars and hotels.