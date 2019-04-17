Picture: Liu Yung Wei/Pixabay

London - Arms spread wide as he struggles for balance, a sightseer edges his way back to safety after scrambling along the 100ft (around 30 metres) archway rock at Durdle Door in Dorset.

Moments earlier, the man was pictured casually perched at the end of the rock. He even had time for a cigarette and selfie before heading back, unaware that he had sparked a coastguard emergency.

The unnamed 28-year-old is one of several thrill-seekers who were yesterday warned by coastguards not to risk their lives by climbing coastal landmarks.

1/3 This afternoon we received a number of calls to a man in a precarious position at the top of Durdle Door. We mobilised 2 tech rescue teams, 2 fire engines and an officer to assist. pic.twitter.com/G7xFFKHSj2 — DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) April 13, 2019





2/3 Upon arrival crews located a 28 year old man who had climbed over a safety barrier and walked past a warning sign to access the top of the arch because he wanted to "have a look". He could not understand what all the fuss was about. — DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) April 13, 2019





3/3 Please think about how your actions may appear to others and consider the implications of such reckless actions on resources. — DWFireControl (@DWFireControl) April 13, 2019

Local coastal warden Dan Snozwell said: ‘He didn’t look like a steady climber – he was just in trainers and jeans. I could see him taking selfies and smoking a cigarette.’

Another visitor was photographed standing close to the rocky edge of 200ft Stair Hole, about a mile from Durdle Door.

Daily Mail