Picture: Liu Yung Wei/Pixabay

London - Arms spread wide as he struggles for balance, a sightseer edges his way back to safety after scrambling along the 100ft (around 30 metres) archway rock at Durdle Door in Dorset.

Moments earlier, the man was pictured casually perched at the end of the rock. He even had time for a cigarette and selfie before heading back, unaware that he had sparked a coastguard emergency.

The unnamed 28-year-old is one of several thrill-seekers who were yesterday warned by coastguards not to risk their lives by climbing coastal landmarks.



Local coastal warden Dan Snozwell said: ‘He didn’t look like a steady climber – he was just in trainers and jeans. I could see him taking selfies and smoking a cigarette.’

Another visitor was photographed standing close to the rocky edge of 200ft Stair Hole, about a mile from Durdle Door.

Daily Mail