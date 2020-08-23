TikTok plans to file suit against Donald Trump's order

By Yueqi Yang, Kurt Wagner

TikTok plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday to challenge its executive order banning transactions with the video app in the U.S., the company said.

TikTok said it "strongly disagreed" with the concerns raised by President Donald Trump as he ordered on Aug. 6 to ban the app from the U.S. within 45 days. He subsequently gave it a 90-day deadline to divest its U.S. operations.

"What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the Administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. "To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system."

TikTok didn't say which court it plans to use. The company added that it tried to work out a solution to address the U.S. concerns for almost a year.