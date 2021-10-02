Tired of re-watching old series and movies? Here is what to stream this week

Cape Town – You know the feeling. That lost feeling when you finish a series and you don’t know what to do with your life, so you just mindlessly scroll through Netflix, Showmax and Disney+, hoping to find your newest obsession. If you haven’t found anything, here are a few suggestions.

Watch it if you don’t want to get FOMO Squid Game Squid Game is the internet’s latest obsession. While there have been great k-dramas and movies that put South Korea on the map, Squid Game is believed to soon be the most popular show of all time. It follows the story of hundreds of poor individuals, who compete in children’s games for billions of won. Sounds easy right? The catch is that they play with their lives on the line.

You can watch Squid Game on Netflix. Midnight Mass Unless you have been living under a rock, there is no way that you would not have heard about Midnight Mass. Fans of Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor are once again in for a treat. In typical Flanagan style, the story is slowly unveiled. You can expect gut-wrenching and emotional moments, so get the tissues ready.

You can watch Midnight Mass on Netflix. Watch it if you want to get your geek on Star Wars Visions

If you love Star Wars (yes, that includes the prequels and latest trilogy), then you will love Star Wars Visions. It is also an extra delight if you are into anime. According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Angie Han: “The only real connective tissue between its episodes is a love of ’Star Wars’ that runs so deep, it’s bound to make new fans of the young and uninitiated, and remind old fans why they fell so hard for this universe in the first place.” You can watch Star Wars Visions on Disney+. Avatar the Last Airbender

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Okay, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Forget the nightmare of a live action that was released in 2010 and watch the original. This show tells the story of Aang, who is an airbender and the Avatar – no, not the blue people – as we follow him on his journey with his friends. You can watch Avatar the Last Airbender on Netflix and Showmax. Watch it if... you love documentaries

Devilsdorp Between 2012 and 2016, 11 people in Krugersdorp were murdered by a group which called themselves Electus per Deus (Chosen by God). Now, this documentary uncovers disturbing new facts about the horrible Krugersdorp killings that gripped the city. You can watch Devilsdorp on Showmax.

Britney Vs Spears For months, there has been a lot of talk about Britney Spears, conservatorship suspension, custody, and how she was treated by the media and society as a whole. Now, journalist Jenny Eliscu and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr investigate her fight for freedom and show the world everything that went down. You can watch Britney Vs Spears on Netflix.

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter I Love You, Now Die is exactly as dark as it sounds. It’s about the case of 18-year-old Conrad Roy, who committed suicide in his car. Police later discovered that his girlfriend, 17-year-old Michelle Carter, encouraged him to kill himself. You can watch I Love You, Now Die on Showmax.