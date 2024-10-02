Tough recovery ahead for toddler burnt by stranger in hot coffee freak attack

An infant who was a victim of a freak attack while on a picnic with his parents, has undergone several surgeries while authorities continue their hunt for the person responsible. IOL previously reported that a man approached a family at a park in Stones Corner in Queensland in Australia in August.

Australian police said the suspect allegedly threw scalding hot coffee on the youngster and fled. Police said the man, a foreign national fled the scene, took a cab to the Brisbane where he crossed over into New South Wales and flew out of the country. The man was unknown to the family. A global search has been launched to track down the man. Police declined to give further information, saying it would hamper the investigation. Meanwhile, the toddler who suffered burns to his face, neck and chest, has undergone several operations.

Australian news site, abc.net.au, said even if police arrest the suspect, he won't appear in court soon. International law specialist at the Australian National University, Professor Donald Rothwell, said if someone does not want to be found, it will be difficult to locate them. Rothwell added that if the suspect is found, it would be a long and challenging extradition process. Speaking to Australian media, the infant's mother said the attack was callous and unprovoked. She said the idea of justice not being meted out to the suspect, made the family ill.