Picture: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

Islamabad - A fire broke out on a train in Pakistan on Thursday when a gas canister passengers were using to cook breakfast exploded, killing at least 13 people, some as they jumped from the moving train to escape the flames. The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.

"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," he added.

Baqir Husain, the head of the district rescue service, said the death toll could rise, and 15 people had been injured.