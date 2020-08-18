Tribunal convicts only one suspect in assassination of Lebanon PM Rafik Hariri

Amsterdam - A UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands has acquitted three of the four defendants on trial for the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri after finding one guilty.

A combination picture of Salim Jamil Ayyash, one of four suspects in the assassination of Lebanon's former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. Picture: Special Tribunal for Lebanon/Reuters

Salim Jamil Ayyash was charged with conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act by means of an explosive device, intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials, intentional homicide of 21 people in addition to the intentional homicide of Hariri and attempted intentional homicide of 226 others.

The guilt of the three other men could "not be proven beyond doubt," the judges ruled.

The sentence is to be decided at a later date.

Back row from left, Judge Walid Akoum, Judge Janet Nosworthy, Presiding Judge David Re, Judge Micheline Braidy and Judge Nicola Lettier await the start of a trial at the courtroom of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Leidschendam, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 16 , 2014. Nearly nine years after a truck bomb killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 22 others, the trial started for four Hezbollah suspects accused of plotting the sectarian assassination. The suspects Mustafa Badreddine, Salim Ayyash, Assad Sabra and Hassan Oneissi were absent as they have not been arrested. A scale model of the blast scene is shown in the foreground. (AP Photo/Toussaint Kluiters, Pool)

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) was established in 2007 and has been trying the accused in absentia for the past six years.