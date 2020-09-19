Tropical storms will now be named according to Greek letters. Here’s why

By Nancy Dillon/New York Daily News

New York - Tropical storms have blown through 2020's predetermined A-W names and now must use Greek letters - a practice required only once before, during the record-breaking 2005 season that included Hurricane Katrina.

Meteorologists gave the last English-alphabet name, Tropical Storm Wilfred, to the 21st storm of the 2020 season Friday, exhausting the list.

They were then were forced to give the 22nd storm, brewing in the east Atlantic north of Lisbon, the more mundane moniker Subtropical Storm Alpha.

The only other time naming spilled into the Greek alphabet was October 23, 2005, when that year's Tropical Storm Alpha formed near the Dominican Republic and caused 26 deaths, most of them in Haiti.