Trudeau says will resign as Prime Minister, leader of ruling Liberal Party

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that he was stepping down as leader of the ruling Liberal Party, as well as Canada's Prime Minister as soon as the party chooses his successor.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process," Trudeau who has been in power for nine years, told reporters.