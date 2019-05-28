Tokyo - US President Donald Trump addressed around 800 troops at a US naval base in Japan on Tuesday before ending his four-day state visit to the country. "I'm thrilled to be aboard USS Wasp with brave sailors and marines," Trump said aboard the amphibious assault ship, docked at the US Yokosuka Naval Base, south of Tokyo.

"On this Memorial Day evening in the United States, Americans are concluding a sacred day of remembrance, reflection and prayer," Trump said.

"Our republic endures because of brave men and women who are willing to lay down their lives to defend us all," the president said.

"Our freedom is earned through the blood and sweat and toil and sacrifice of great American patriots just like you," he added.

I will be making two stops this morning in Japan to visit with our Great Military, then a quick stop in Alaska and back to D.C. Meetings with Prime Minister Abe went very well, and getting to spend time with the new Emperor and Empress of Japan was a great honor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Earlier in the day, Trump, joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, boarded Japan's helicopter carrier Kaga docked at a Japanese base also in Yokosuka.

"Our mission is to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and to establish a foundation for regional peace and prosperity," Abe said in an address to 500 US and Japanese troops.

In the morning, Trump and his wife, Melania, received a last visit at their hotel from Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The emperor told the couple that he was very happy to have been able to host them, Kyodo News agency reported, citing palace officials.

Trump expressed his gratitude for a state banquet at the Imperial Palace on Monday evening, hosted by the emperor and the empress, emphasizing how he now considers them personal friends, the report said.

Trump became the first head of state on Monday to meet the new emperor since he ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.

As Japan rolled out the red carpet for Trump, the president, who has been threatening to slap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts, has toned down his criticism of the Asian country's chronic trade deficit with the US.

Trump and the first lady departed from Tokyo's Haneda Airport after 1 pm (0400 GMT).

"Meetings with Prime Minister Abe went very well, and getting to spend time with the new Emperor and Empress of Japan was a great honor!" Trump tweeted.

dpa