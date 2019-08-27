President Donald Trump has denied his resort has bedbugs. Picture: (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

World - US President Donald Trump has responded defensively to a Twitter trend about bedbugs at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, which he favours to host the G7 summit next year. "No bedbugs at Doral," Trump tweeted after #TrumpBedBugs began trending on Twitter as users of the social media platform circulated details of an alleged bedbug infestation at the luxury resort.

Trump confirmed Monday the golf resort has been floated as the venue for next year's summit.

The resort's size and location near the airport make it "set up the best" for the annual meeting, he told reporters at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Soon afterwards, #TrumpBedBugs began trending as reports about a lawsuit filed in 2016 referring to a "severe" infestation at the hotel resurfaced.

The lawsuit was filed by a guest who said he had been bitten multiple times by bedbugs while staying at the Miami resort. The Trump Organization denied the allegation but settled the case in 2017 shortly after Trump's inauguration, the Washington Post reported.

Trump blamed "Radical Left Democrats" for touching off the trend. He said they started spreading a "false and nasty rumor" after hearing that the "perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7."

Critics say hosting the meeting at a Trump resort gives the appearance that the president would benefit financially. Trump has denied that he would.

IOL