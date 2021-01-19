Trump ’provoked’ mob that stormed Capitol: Republican Senate leader

Washington, United States - The supporters of Donald Trump who attacked the US Capitol were "provoked" by the president and "fed lies," Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

"The mob was fed lies," the senator from Kentucky said in a speech on the Senate floor.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.

"And they tried to use fear and violence to stop" the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's November 3 election victory, McConnell said.

"But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night," he said.