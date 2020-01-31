New York - An Elle magazine advice columnist who is suing Donald Trump for defamation for denying he raped her approximately 24 years ago wants the US president to provide a DNA sample to see if he came into contact with the dress she said she wore.
A legal notice, seen by Reuters and verified by lawyers for the columnist E Jean Carroll, was dated Thursday and expected to be filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
It asks that Trump be required to submit to a physical examination on March 2, perhaps in Washington, to obtain a sample from his cheek, blood or skin cells for DNA analysis and comparison against "unidentified male DNA" on the dress that it said Carroll wore.
Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has denied knowing Carroll and the alleged encounter.
The notice said several other people, whose names were blacked out in a lab report also seen by Reuters, had been tested and eliminated as possible "contributors" to DNA found on Carroll's Donna Karan dress.