Washington - The White House informed House Democrats on Sunday that US President Donald Trump would not participate in a Wednesday hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry.
In a five-page letter to Democrat Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which is holding the hearing, counsel to the president Pat Cipollone called the probe "baseless" and "highly partisan."
Cipollone wrote that Trump's lawyers "cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the president a fair process through additional hearings."
The counsel also said Trump would be in London for the NATO leaders meeting on Wednesday.
The hearing is the Judiciary Committee's first. It is due to look at the legal basis for the investigation of the president and will feature legal scholars.