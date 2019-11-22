Washington - Following the public testimony of nine witness in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump said he wanted a trial and sounded convinced he would walk away vindicated.
"I think its very hard for them to impeach you if they have absolutely nothing," Trump said as part of a phone-in interview with Fox News on Friday.
"I want a trial," the president said suddenly, but declined to answer follow up questions on this comment.
The president spent a large chunk of his nearly one-hour interview bashing several key witnesses and claiming he did not know others, even Gordon Sondland, who donated 1 million dollars to Trump's political campaign and then became ambassador to the European Union.
Trump slammed Adam Schiff, the Democratic lawmaker leading the inquiry, as "corrupt," "shifty," and a "nut job." He accused Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of being "crazy as a bedbug."