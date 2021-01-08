Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration

DURBAN - President Donald Trump will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration. On Friday, Trump tweeted; "To all those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th." To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021 An hour before making his announcement, Trump called those who voted for him "great American patriots."

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Trump will be the sixth president in the history of the USA to skip his successor's inauguration. The last president to do it was Richard Nixon in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal.

His announcement comes on the back of one of the country's darkest days when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Four people, including a police officer, were killed during the riot.

Lawmakers were evacuated shortly before an armed standoff at the House chamber's entrance.

Canisters of tear gas were fired across the Rotunda's white marble floor and on the steps outside the building, rioters flew Confederate flags.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls for Trump to be removed from office, the latest being from top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer.

"What happened at the US Capitol was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," he said.

IOL