Trump tariffs could force Britain’s last steel plant to close

The UK’s sole remaining producer of virgin steel has announced plans to close its last plant, citing “challenging market conditions,” including the imposition by US President Donald Trump of a 25% tariff on steel imports. Trump placed sweeping duties on key metals imports last month, with duties targeting all steel and aluminum brought into the US coming into effect on March 12.

“The blast furnaces and steelmaking operations are no longer financially sustainable due to highly challenging market conditions, the imposition of tariffs, and higher environmental costs relating to the production of high-carbon steel,” the statement from British Steel read. Losses at the Scunthorpe plant have reached £700,000 ($900,000) a day, despite more than £1.2 billion invested by Chinese owner Jingye since 2020. The announcement came just weeks after the US tariffs took effect and amid an impasse between Jingye and the UK government on a rescue package. London has been pushing producers to switch to greener technologies such as electric arc furnaces (EAFs), despite warnings that the costly shift will increase Britain’s reliance on foreign supplies.

Local media reported last week that Jingye had rejected London’s latest £500 million subsidy offer, claiming that the new furnaces will cost more than £2 billion, half of which should be covered by London. British Steel has said it will launch redundancy consultations with unions and is weighing three options: closure in June if no deal with London is reached, and temporary shutdowns in September or at a later date if funding comes through. It noted that between 2,000 and 2,700 jobs are at risk. British energy minister Sarah Jones told parliament on Thursday that while London would prefer the company to come back to the negotiating table, it was “looking at all options,” including potential nationalization of the steelmaker. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the government is “working tirelessly” to find a solution.