Washington - President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to close the U.S. border with Mexico next week, or at least large sections of the frontier if Mexico "doesn't immediately stop all illegal immigration coming into the United States" from the region.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to close the U.S. border with Mexico in the past. The latest threats came in a series of Twitter posts amid reports that a surge of migrants in El Paso, Texas, threatened to overwhelm border protection officials there.