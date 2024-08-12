Trump to be interviewed by supporter Elon Musk on X

Donald Trump will be interviewed Monday live on X by its billionaire owner Elon Musk -- an influential supporter -- as the Republican ex-president works to reignite online enthusiasm for his sagging White House campaign. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has emerged as a major voice in US politics but is accused of turning the platform formerly known as Twitter into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories.

"This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!" 53-year-old Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $235 billion, posted in a preview of the interview on Sunday. Trump is struggling to pivot in the face of surging enthusiasm and strong polls for Kamala Harris, since she took over from President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. President Trump will be interviewed by Elon Musk TONIGHT at 8 pm Eastern on 𝕏.



— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 12, 2024 Musk is one of the Democrats' fiercest critics, leveraging his 194 million-strong following on X to assail liberal efforts to boost diversity and inclusion -- what he calls the "woke mind virus" -- and the White House's handling of the southern border. He frequently spreads far-right misinformation about undocumented immigrants and voter fraud. The conversation is expected to be convivial as the previously rocky relationship between the tech tycoon and the Republican nominee has been transformed, tracking Musk's rise to hero status among young men aligned with Trump's views.