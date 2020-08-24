Trump to headline all four nights of Republican convention

Washington - The four-night Republican National Convention will begin on Monday evening with US President Donald Trump speaking every night and ultimately accepting the Republican party's formal presidential nomination.

The convention will feature Trump's children, a slew of Republican leaders, and a handful of Americans who conservatives have promoted as culture war figures.

On Monday evening Vice President Mike Pence will speak along with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and a Missouri couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in front of their mansion.

Unlike 2016, Trump is heading into the 2020 presidential election with full support of the Republican establishment although he is trailing in national polls and in key battleground states.

The president's four-day event - amid a pandemic that has killed over 170,000 Americans - will be crucial for Trump to frame his message based on fanning cultural divisions, nationalism and economic expansion.