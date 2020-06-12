Trump to resume campaign rallies on day marking the end of slavery in US

Washington - President Donald Trump defended his decision to resume campaign rallies next week on a day marking the end of US slavery and at the site of a black massacre 100 years ago, saying it would be a celebration.

The Republican president drew criticism for scheduling the rally on June 19, known as Juneteenth, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses in one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence.

The rally will take place amid a backdrop of widespread protests against racism in the country after the death of a 46-year-old black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who is accused of murdering him. Trump has been criticized for trying to militarize the U.S. response to the protests.

"Think about it as a celebration," Trump told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Friday, in which he then boasted about the size of his campaign rallies.

In the interview, Trump denied the Juneteenth date for the rally was on purpose.