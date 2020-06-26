Trump tweets wanted poster related to statue-removal attempt

Washington – President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to call for the arrest of protesters involved in this week's attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson from a park directly in front of the White House.

Trump on Friday retweeted a FBI wanted poster showing pictures of 15 protesters who are wanted for “vandalization of federal property.”

Trump wrote, “MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!”

Statistics released by the Metropolitan Police Department show that nine people were arrested on Tuesday night and a total of 12 arrested between Monday and Wednesday. There were no protest-related arrests on Thursday, according to the MPD data.

Demonstrators have grown increasingly emboldened about targeting statues deemed offensive or inappropriate. Last week on June 19 or Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, cheering crowds puled down a statue of former Confederate general