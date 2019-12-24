Washington - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off concerns over North Korea's "Christmas gift" to the United States, saying he would handle it when it happens.
"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully. Let's see what happens," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort as the deadline loomed.
Concerns over North Korea have intensified since Pyongyang imposed a year-end deadline for Washington to offer sanctions relief, promising an ominous "Christmas gift" if their demand is not met.
Asked about the possibility of the gift being a long-range missile test, the president replied that "maybe it's a nice present."
"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test," Trump quipped.