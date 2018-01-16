President Donald Trump smiles at Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)i

Washington - US President Donald Trump says he wants immigrants from around the world.

"I want them to come in from everywhere," he told reporters at the White House during an appearance with visiting President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

Trump was responding to a reporter who asked if he wanted more immigrants from Norway.

Following a visit last week by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the president allegedly told senators in a private meeting that the United States should accept more people from Norway instead of "sh*thole countries" in Latin America and Africa.

The president had grown frustrated with lawmakers in the Oval Office when they discussed protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to several people briefed on the meeting.

A White House official said Trump had also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.

DPA and Washington Post