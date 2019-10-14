WASHINGTON - Fiona Hill, the White House's former top Russia adviser, is expected to speak to House investigators behind closed doors Monday about how the administration's approach to Ukraine was affected by President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's efforts to have the country investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden.
Hill served on the National Security Council as senior director for Russia and Europe from mid-2017 until the week before Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a July 25 phone call that sparked an intelligence community whistleblower's report and is at the heart of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
A transcript of the phone call shows that during the exchange, Trump asked Zelensky for a "favour," requesting Ukrainian officials look into both a debunked conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 election and the energy company Burisma, which paid Biden's son, Hunter Biden, to sit on its board.
The former vice president is a Democratic presidential contender.
Hill will be the third high-ranking current or former diplomat that the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees will depose as part of their accelerating impeachment probe.