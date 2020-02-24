Agra - US President Donald Trump during his visit with spouse Melania Trump to the Taj Mahal, here on Monday, inquired about the magnificence and historic significance of the monument built by Emperor Shah Jahan for Empress Mumtaj Mahal.
Their guide Nitin Singh, known for accompanying VVIPs to the monument, explained the history of Taj Mahal to the US couple. He addressed all questions and inquiries, and shared with them historical facts during their about an hour stay at the 17th century monument - the symbol of love.
Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "After the US President got down from the battery-operated golf cart, I informed him the reason behind use of such carts. After entering the Taj Mahal, I informed them about the monument's four gates and requested them to stand near the fountain channel below the platform." Trump agreed to the request and stood there for some time.
When they started to move towards the Taj, Singh shared with them the monument's history, why it was built and how much time it took.
"I also informed them about the white marble platform on which First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Princess Diana had sat to get themselves clicked. "The President and the First Lady of the US stood there to get clicked. When I requested them to hold each others hands as they walked along the water channel towards the Taj, they accepted my advice," Singh said.
Singh said it was the first time that a president walked towards the Taj holding the hand of his wife. Trump then thanked him and said it was such an "experience which we will never forget in our life", Singh added.