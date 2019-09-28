Kurt Volker resigned Friday as the Trump administration's special envoy for Ukraine, according to a person with knowledge of the event. He is the first casualty of Congress' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's conduct with that country.
Volker, a former career diplomat who heads the McCain Institute and worked at the Ukraine job part time for the past two years, tendered his resignation to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, just as Democratic committee chairmen in the House scheduled an interview with the envoy next Thursday.
Neither he nor Pompeo made any statement.