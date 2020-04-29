Turkish agency donates face masks to Pretoria hospital

CAPE TOWN - A Turkish state-run agency on Tuesday handed over 10,000 N95 face masks to Kalafong Hospital in the South African capital Pretoria to help health-care workers reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, Yeni Safak reported. Mehmet Akif Sekerci, programme co-ordinator for the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (TIKA), said the masks will be supplied to health-care workers at the hospital and the Mohau Child Care Centre. TIKA is a government department of the prime ministry of Turkey that is responsible for the organisation of the bulk of Turkey's official development assistance to developing countries. Two years ago, TIKA renovated and equipped the Mohau Child Care Centre, according to Yeni Safak. The centre provides care to orphans living with HIV/Aids. “While the Covid-19 pandemic continues, some countries are experiencing a shortage of personal protective gear, and therefore, upon request, Turkey provided the necessary equipment to Kalafong Hospital,” Sekerci told Yeni Safak.

As of April 28, South Africa had 4,996 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 2,073 recoveries, according to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to Worldometer, Turkey has 114,653 cases of the coronavirus, with 38,809 recoveries so far. However, since the outbreak of the virus, the Turkish government has been assisting countries and organisations abroad with protective equipment and food aid.

Turkey is rated the most effective and one of the most prepared countries against the coronavirus pandemic, Sekerci said.

Esther Jaca, a manager at the Mohau Child Care Centre, thanked TIKA for their assistance in the fight against Covid-19.

Turkish ambassador to South Africa Elif Comoglu Ulgen lauded South Africa for its efforts, noting that it is one of the countries that have been implementing swift and effective measures to fight the virus.