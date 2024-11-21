Tutu trust opposes use of late archbishop’s name at US-funded event over Palestine concerns

The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Intellectual Property (IP) Trust has strongly opposed the use of the late Archbishop’s name or legacy’s involvement in the Global Assembly of the World Movement for Democracy. The Trust raised concerns about the event’s links to US government funding, citing America’s controversial role in the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

In a letter sent to the CEO and Board of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the trust informed them that participating in an event advocating for democracy, at a time that the “US was supplying arms in support of the genocide in Palestine, and resolutely using its veto to block global consensus against the genocide at the [United Nations] UN”, did not accord with Archbishop’s Tutu’s values. “As you are aware, the Tutu IP Trust was established by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who expressly recorded his wish that (the Trust) be established primarily to act as guardian and custodian of the intellectual property rights and legacy associated with Archbishop Tutu, and to support The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation NPC to achieve its objectives insofar as they relate to the Tutu IP,” the letter states. “Our client is of the view that the Foundation’s participation, in an official capacity, at the WMD Assembly will nevertheless be perceived as support for the National Endowment for Democracy (‘NED’), and will therefore be regarded as insensitive to current global geopolitical events, and risk negative impacts to the Archbishop’s reputation, which forms part of the Tutu IP.”

In the letter, the Trust warned that participating would go against Archbishop Tutu’s principles of justice and support for oppressed people. The letter, written on behalf of the Trust was signed by Dr Mamphela Ramphele, the Trust’s Chairperson. While acknowledging that the Foundation does not support the war on Palestinians, the Trust said attending the event could still be seen as supporting the US government’s actions.

“This would harm the Archbishop’s reputation, which the Trust is duty-bound to protect,” the letter stated. The Trust has requested that the Archbishop’s name or image must not be used in connection with the event. It also demanded that the planned exhibition of Archbishop Tutu’s work be removed from the event immediately.

Dr Ramphele stressed the importance of safeguarding Archbishop Tutu’s legacy, saying, “The Archbishop was always on the side of the oppressed. To associate his name with an event funded by those supporting atrocities is to betray his values.” The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation acknowledged the Trust’s concerns. It said it had consulted with a Palestinian delegation and planned to issue a joint statement at the end of the assembly.

Despite these efforts, the Trust believes that attending the event, even symbolically, would still send the wrong message. “We appreciate the Foundation’s intentions, but participating will be viewed as insensitive in light of current events,” the letter from the Trust said. The dispute highlights how Archbishop Tutu’s legacy was being managed after his death.