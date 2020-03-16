TV Journalist infected with coronavirus goes on air to warn others

An American broadcast journalist based in Rome who says he tested positive for the new coronavirus has used his professional platform to warn people to take COVID-19 seriously.

CBS News correspondent Seth Doane said Monday that he had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Doane says he is self-quarantining at home with fairly light symptoms of a fever, chest pressure and cough, and so far his illness has been more psychologically than physically difficult.

Doane went on the air to get the word out about the seriousness of the virus and how people must behave responsibly if they are in contact with others already infected.

He said on Twitter: "I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild, chest pressure, a cough, a mild fever. I have been in quarantine since I learned I'd been exposed to confirmed positive cases... I think its important we inform and stop the spread".