    TV Journalist infected with coronavirus goes on air to warn others

    By Associated Press Time of article published 1h ago

    An American broadcast journalist based in Rome who says he tested positive for the new coronavirus has used his professional platform to warn people to take COVID-19 seriously.

    CBS News correspondent Seth Doane said Monday that he had tested positive for the virus over the weekend. 

    Doane says he is self-quarantining at home with fairly light symptoms of a fever, chest pressure and cough, and so far his illness has been more psychologically than physically difficult.

    Doane went on the air to get the word out about the seriousness of the virus and how people must behave responsibly if they are in contact with others already infected.

    He said on Twitter: "I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild, chest pressure, a cough, a mild fever. I have been in quarantine since I learned I'd been exposed to confirmed positive cases... I think its important we inform and stop the spread".


    He said: “This is not what I want to be discussing on TV. It is not what I want to be known for. But I’m trying to be public and open because I think it’s vital that we stop the spread of this thing. It is vital that people inform people they’ve had contact with. I took it very personally.”

    An elderly man wears a face mask as he walks in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Monday, March 16, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

