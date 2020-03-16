TV Journalist infected with coronavirus goes on air to warn others
An American broadcast journalist based in Rome who says he tested positive for the new coronavirus has used his professional platform to warn people to take COVID-19 seriously.
CBS News correspondent Seth Doane said Monday that he had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
Doane says he is self-quarantining at home with fairly light symptoms of a fever, chest pressure and cough, and so far his illness has been more psychologically than physically difficult.
Doane went on the air to get the word out about the seriousness of the virus and how people must behave responsibly if they are in contact with others already infected.
He said on Twitter: "I tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms are mild, chest pressure, a cough, a mild fever. I have been in quarantine since I learned I'd been exposed to confirmed positive cases... I think its important we inform and stop the spread".
I tested positive for #COVIDー19 - My symptoms are mild - chest pressure, a cough, a mild fever. I have been in quarantine since I learned I’d been exposed to confirmed positive cases - discussing on @CBSThisMorning at 7:30a - i think it’s important we inform and stop the spread pic.twitter.com/6HYWRPTHk4— Seth Doane (@sethdoane) March 16, 2020
He said: “This is not what I want to be discussing on TV. It is not what I want to be known for. But I’m trying to be public and open because I think it’s vital that we stop the spread of this thing. It is vital that people inform people they’ve had contact with. I took it very personally.”
NEW: CBS News correspondent @SethDoane has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Doane has decided to self-identify and is currently under quarantine in Rome.— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2020
Doane describes his experience from his home for @CBSThisMorning: pic.twitter.com/XWBl6wIMyV
I thought it was important to be open about testing positive for #COVIDー19 - This is a serious virus with possibly deadly consequences. and even if you only have mild symptoms (like me) it’s essential we take quarantine seriously and stop the spread of the virus. https://t.co/lnRjvG2hus— Seth Doane (@sethdoane) March 16, 2020
