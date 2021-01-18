Two Afghan women judges shot dead as violence breaks out in Kabul

Cape Town – A new wave of killings has rocked the Afghan capital Kabul, with two women judges being killed in an ambush early on Sunday by unknown gunmen.

The attack on the two Supreme Court judges took place as they were driving to work, court spokesman Ahmad Fahim Qaweem said. Policemen from Kabul reported the assault.

This was the most recent incident of violence in Kabul during the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government officials in Qatar.

The discussions between the Taliban and the Afghan government have been ongoing for the past months, but violence has surged across the Middle East country in recent months, especially in Kabul, where a new pattern of targeted killings aimed at high-profile women has sown fear in the restive region.

"Unfortunately, we have lost two women judges in today's (Sunday) attack. Their driver is wounded," Qaweem reportedly told French news agency AFP. There are over 200 women judges working for the Supreme Court, he was reported as having said.