Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn. File picture: Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Tokyo - Japanese authorities have found that two Americans helped former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn leave the country as details of his flight begin to emerge, according to local media reports Tuesday. Ghosn, who faced trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, left his home in Tokyo alone on the afternoon of December 29 and walked about 800 metres to a hotel, where he met the two Americans, broadcaster NHK reported, citing unnamed investigative sources.

The two flew into Kansai International Airport in Osaka in the morning on a private jet from Dubai, checked in at a hotel nearby with a large box and boarded a bullet train from Shin-Osaka station to Shinagawa station in Tokyo, NHK said.

Ghosn and the two then took a crowded bullet train from Shinagawa to Shin-Osaka and arrived at the hotel after 8 pm (1100 GMT), the broadcaster said.

Two hours later, the two left the hotel with two large boxes, while Ghosn was not to be seen, the report said.