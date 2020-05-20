Two arrested in US for allegedly smuggling Nissan's Carlos Ghosn out of Japan

Washington/New York - The United States arrested two people on Tuesday for their alleged role in smuggling former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn out of Japan where he was facing trial, according to court documents filed in Massachusetts.

Michael and Peter Taylor are scheduled to appear before a judge later in the day, according to the filings, which did not note any attorneys for the defence.

Michael, the older Taylor, is reportedly a former green beret, a member of the elite special forces unit of the US military. Peter is his son.

They managed to get Ghosn out of Japan by pretending to be musicians and hiding him in boxes that looked like they were holding music equipment.

The boxes escaped detection by customs authorities in Japan before being loaded onto a private plane, according to the paperwork.