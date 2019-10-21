RALEIGH — Two people were killed when a small plane crashed near a North Carolina airport, prompting an intensive overnight search of a nearby state park and temporarily halting arrivals and departures of commercial flights, authorities said Monday.
The victims were identified in a statement by Raleigh-Durham International Airport as Harvey Partridge and Patricia Partridge, both 72, of Terra Ceia, Florida.
FAA records show that Harvey Partridge was certified to fly single- and multi-engine planes as a private pilot.
Airport officials said search crews found the missing plane around 10am Monday near a trail in William B. Umstead State Park.
The Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the Piper PA32 at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday as it approached Runway 32, the smallest of three landing strips and perpendicular to what the airport considers its primary runway.