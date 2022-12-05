Two children injured in knife attack near school in Germany

Berlin – Two girls were injured when they were attacked on their way to school in south-western Germany on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said, confirming a report by German daily “Bild”. The spokesperson said he could not provide further details on the attack, which took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of about 5 000 people west of Munich.

“Bild” had reported that the attacker had wielded a knife. After arriving at the scene and tending to the two severely injured girls, police found that a suspect had fled into a neighbouring building, Wolfgang Juergens, spokesperson for police in the city of Ulm, told local broadcaster SWR. The people inside the building were taken into custody, he said, without saying how many people had been found and whether any were the suspected attacker.

"Everything further will come out of the ongoing investigation," he said. According to the publication, the police later arrested the attacker in a building where he or she fled to. It's not yet known what's the motive and if the attacker knew the two girls.

German police also confirmed that two girls were injured but did not immediately provide further details on the attack. In October, at least two people were killed and one person was severely injured in a knife attack in the western German city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday, a police spokesperson in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. According to German authorities, the suspected perpetrator of the attack was injured by police gunfire before his arrest. He was taken to the hospital after he was brought into custody, a police spokesperson said.

