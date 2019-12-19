Hanoi - Two Chinese men have been detained after attempting to traffic a 15-day-old Vietnamese baby across the border between Vietnam and China, a Vietnamese border security official said on Thursday.
Ly Bao Son, 43, and Vuong Nguy, 39, were caught by authorities while driving with the child in their car across Quang Ninh Province, which borders China yet is only five hours from Hanoi.
Lieutenant Colonel and border gate official Tran Xuan Khanh told dpa the arrest of the two human traffickers is part of an ongoing investigation.
"The two Chinese men claimed the boy was Vietnamese and was bought for 150 000 yuan [21 416 dollars] from a woman named Le Ngoc Hieu, who lives in Ho Chi Minh City," Khanh said.
Hieu admitted she was paid 12 080 dollars to act as a surrogate mother.