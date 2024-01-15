Two detained after woman found dead in Paris hotel room

Paris, France - Two women have been arrested after a third woman in her early 40s was found dead in a hotel room in France's capital this weekend, prosecutors said on Monday. Both women were "acquaintances of the victim", who was born in 1980, the Paris prosecutor's office said, without giving a nationality for any of them.

The victim had been staying at the hotel in north-west Paris for around a week when a cleaner discovered her body face down on her bed on Saturday, a police source told AFP on Sunday. She was found with a "deep wound to the carotid artery" of the neck and presented "defence wounds" on an arm, showing she had tried to fend off an attacker, but no "sharp object" was found in the room, the source said. There was blood on her T-shirt and bed sheets, as well as on towels in the bathroom.

Forensics were to conduct an autopsy on Monday. The victim had arrived at the hotel with a man, who at first stayed in the next-door room, the police source said, without giving his nationality. According to the first elements of the investigation, he left the hotel at 6:30 am on Saturday, several hours before the body was discovered.

The prosecutor's office did not say whether he had been detained. Two other women, also linked to the man and staying in other rooms at the same hotel, left later on Saturday morning. Le Parisien newspaper on Monday said it was these women, aged 27 and 37, who had been detained at Charles de Gaulle airport on Sunday. It said the victim, the two women, and the man were Brazilian.