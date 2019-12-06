This photo taken from video provided by WEAR-TV shows emergency responders near the Naval Air Base Station in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The US Navy is confirming that an active shooter and one other person are dead after gunfire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Photo: WEAR-TV via AP.

Pensacola - A shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Friday morning in an attack that left two people dead including the assailant. The gunfire prompted a massive law enforcement response to the base, which was locked down. Area hospital representatives told The Associated Press that at least 11 people were hospitalised.

Five people were taken to Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said.

Six more were expected at Ascension Sacred Heart, spokesman Mike Burke said. Neither spokesperson had information on their conditions that they could share with The Associated Press.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy's most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.