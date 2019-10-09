BERLIN - Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested, police said, with broadcasters showing images of an alleged perpetrator dressed in combat garb including a helmet.
Mass-selling daily Bild said the shooting took place in front of a synagogue, and that a hand grenade was also thrown into a Jewish cemetery. An eyewitness told n-tv that someone had also fired shots into a kebab bistro in Halle.
The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism when Jews fast for 25 hours, seeking atonement.
An unnamed eyewitness told local media the assailant at the synagogue was dressed in combat gear including a helmet, and had thrown several explosive devices into the cemetery.
Regional public broadcaster MDR broadcast images of a man in combat clothing firing shots along a street from behind a car. Broadcaster Welt also showed a still image of a man in combat gear with a gun.