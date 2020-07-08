Two princes, a tennis ace and a handful of actors among host of prominent people diagnosed with Covid-19

One of the patriarchs of jazz, Libya's rebel prime minister and the Chinese doctor reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the novel coronavirus - they are among the more than half a million people who have died from Covid-19. Below is a list of some prominent people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. (Click here to see a slideshow: https://reut.rs/38zyAtI) PROMINENT CASES

Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, 61, said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said on July 7 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic.

Britain's Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus, his residence said on March 25. The heir to the throne had self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms.

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, tested positive for the virus on June 23. Djokovic, 33, apologized to anyone who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, 79, said on March 22 he had tested positive and went into self-isolation with his family.

NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, also tested positive in March.

British actor Idris Elba, 47, said on March 16 he had tested positive, after discovering he had been exposed to someone with the disease.

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing, 57, on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive in March. Both 63, they were in Australia because Hanks was working on a film.

Kristofer Hivju, 41, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on "Game of Thrones," tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in an Instagram post on March 14.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. He spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, 51, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, who appeared in "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, said on March 15 that she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

American singer Pink, 40, said on April 5 that she had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks prior and had since recovered. She donated $1 million to relief efforts.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 25, was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11.

Actor Tony Shalhoub, 66, who stared in "Monk" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus.

Sophie Trudeau, 45, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. The entire family self-isolated for two weeks.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, 31, tested positive in April.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

Patricia Bosworth, the US writer and actor who starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story" in 1959, died on April 2, aged 86.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, a stalwart of British comedy best known for the 1970s TV show "The Goodies", died on April 12, aged 79.

Nick Cordero, a Canadian Broadway actor who played leading roles in "Bullets over Broadway" and "Waitress," died on July 5, aged 41.

Manu Dibango, the Cameroon-born singer and saxophonist who recorded the hit track "Soul Makossa" in 1972, died in France on March 24, aged 86.

Pape Diouf, the former president of Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille, died aged 68 on March 31. The Senegalese national who moved to Marseille as a teenager died in Dakar.

Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died aged 100 on May 19 at a Minnesota nursing home.

Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the British rock group The Stranglers died on May 3, aged 71. He wrote the music for "Golden Brown," the band's biggest hit.

Roy Horn, the magician who starred alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died on May 8, aged 75.

Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died in Cairo on April 5. He was interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012.

Lee Konitz, the US saxophonist who pioneered "cool" jazz, died on April 15, aged 92. He cut albums with Miles Davis, pianist Bill Evans, sax player Gerry Mulligan and bassist Charles Mingus among many others.

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease, died on February 7.

Ellis Marsalis, one of the patriarchs of jazz as the father of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason and a great pianist in his own right, died on April 1 aged 85.

Terrence McNally, the Tony award-winning playwright known for plays including "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and the musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on March 24, aged 81.

John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later became one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7, aged 73.

Sergio Rossi, the Italian luxury shoemaker, died on April 2. He was in his 80s.

Luis Sepúlveda, the Chilean author best known for his book "The Old Man Who Read Love Stories," died in Spain on April 16, aged 70.

Ken Shimura, one of Japan's best-known comedians, died on March 29, aged 70.

Reuters