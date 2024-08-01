Two US athletes test positive for Covid-19

United States distance swimmers David Johnston and Luke Whitlock have tested positive for Covid-19. The men have been moved into isolation at a hotel under the monitoring of their coaches. Swimswan.com reported that Whitlock had been staying at the Olympic Village with athletes; Hunter Armstrong, Thomas Heilman, Aaron Shackell, Matt Fallon, and Ivan Puskovitch.

This comes after five athletes from the Australian women's water polo team tested positive for the virus hours ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. According to the team's Anna Meares, the cases were confined to the Aussie Stingers and the players were allowed to practice with protocols in place. Speaking at a press briefing, Meares said the entire water polo team was tested. She added that those who tested positive have been wearing masks.

According to Reuters, there are no strict restrictions in place around Covid-19. The site reported that the Tokyo Games were delayed by one year due to Covid-19, while the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were held with strict protocols. Paris 2024 chief communications director, Anne Descamps said if an athlete tests positive, they would have to wear a mask.